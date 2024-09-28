Rahway Public Library celebrates ‘Summer of Soul’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Everyone remembers Woodstock. But that same summer, back in 1969, another phenomenal music festival was happening; though it was one that was lesser known.

The 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival took place on six Sundays between June 29 and Aug. 24 at Mount Morris Park, now Marcus Garvey Park, in Harlem. It was a free festival and top acts such as Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Nina Simone, The Fifth Dimension, The Staple Singers, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mavis Staples, Sondra “Blinky” Williams, Sly and the Family Stone, and The Chambers Brothers all performed.

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a 2021 American independent documentary film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The movie had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award in the U.S. Documentary Competition.

The existence of the footage was found in 2004 by Joe Lauro, a film archivist at the Historic Films Archive. He then contacted television producer Hal Tulchin, in hopes of making a film about the festival.

In addition to the music, the film offered a sharp and satirical critique of the media’s lack of coverage of civil rights activism and the reality of change and revolution taking place in the streets and on campuses across America.

The film received acclaim from critics, with particular praise given to the restoration of the footage used. It also won numerous awards.

Rahway Public Library recently screened “Summer of Soul” for local residents – popcorn included.

Kathy Robinson, of Rahway, said she saw the film a few years ago. “It was hidden away,” she said. “So many great performers. A lot of good music. I definitely loved it. I love the library.”

Richard Walker, 18, had not yet seen the film but commented that the movie seemed “joyful” and “brought the community together.”

Victoria Henderson, of Rahway, hadn’t seen the film either but said, “I wanted to hear about the history.”

Candy Toth, Young Adult librarian, said, “We have movies monthly, showing something worthwhile. We have surround sound. Golden Age Towers Inc. is across the street. Seniors come. (Summer of Soul is) well reviewed; the history of music during 1969.”

The Rahway Public Library is located at 2 City Hall Plaza. To learn more about events shown at the Rahway Public Library, visit: https://www.rahwaylibrary.org/.