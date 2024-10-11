Rahway presents ‘Mexico Beyond Mariachi: Trekking Mexico’

RAHWAY, NJ — As part of many Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe and the Rahway City Council, in collaboration with the Union County Board of County Commissioners, welcome residents to attend “Mexico Beyond Mariachi’s Trekking Mexico” at the Union County Performing Arts Center Main Stage on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m.

This colorful educational show will take the audience on a Mexican expedition of history and geographic regions through folkloric music and dance. From feeling the rumbling drums of Tenochtitlan to the sweet sounds of the stringed Jaranas of Veracruz, audiences are transported to the jungles of Tabasco and trek the mountains of Guerrero. This multimedia show will whisk residents away on a joyful ride through this culturally rich republic.

“As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we work to understand and celebrate the richness and depth of individual cultures and communities,” said Giacobbe. “‘Beyond Mariachi’s Trekking Mexico’ offers audiences a genuine experience of Mexican culture through vibrant and educational performances.”

“Mexico Beyond Mariachi” was founded in 2005 in New York City. It was quickly established as one of the leading Mexican performance and educational program providers for young people and families in the New York Tri-State area. Every year, “Mexico Beyond Mariachi” performs in dozens of schools, theaters and museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museo del Barrio, Queens Theater, New Jersey State Museum, Newark Museum and more.

“The city of Rahway recognizes the richness of our Hispanic and Latino cultures through its events and programs,” said Councilman Jeremy E. Mojica. “Mexican culture is deeply intertwined with American heritage and indigenous American culture. I encourage everyone to attend the ‘Trekking México’ event for a vibrant celebration of life, music and the shared roots of our communities.”

All tickets are general admission and cost $6 each. This performance will last approximately 50 minutes. To purchase tickets, visit https://ucpac.org/event/mexico-beyond-mariachi-trekking-mexico/.

For information on Hispanic Heritage Month 2024, visit https://www.cityofrahway.org/517/Hispanic-Heritage-Month.

Photo Courtesy of Rachel Smith