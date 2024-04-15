Rahway Police Department announces death of former police chief

RAHWAY, NJ — The city of Rahway and Rahway Police Department have announced the death of retired Chief of Police Barry Henderson on Tuesday, April 2, at the age of 83. A memorial service to honor his life and legacy is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at Rahway City Hall, 1 City Hall Plaza, rain or shine.

“Chief Henderson embodied all the best parts of Rahway. His story is that of someone who loved their hometown and worked every day to make it better for current and future residents,” said Mayor Raymond Giacobbe. “We are honored to host his memorial service and are all endlessly grateful for the dedication and courage he showed to our community over his more than three decades of service.”

Henderson was born on March 24, 1941, in Rahway, and is remembered by those who knew him as someone who possessed great athletic talent from a young age. After a brief career with the Detroit Tigers minor league system, which concluded due to a career-ending injury, his life redirected him back to serving his hometown Rahway community.

In 1964, Henderson joined the Rahway Police Department. Following the 1960 riots, he headed the Juvenile Community Relations Bureau. From that point on, he rose through the ranks, ultimately being promoted to chief of police in 1988. Through his leadership, the department embraced innovative strategies in community policing, technology, training and recruitment. Henderson retired in 1998. In total, he dedicated 47 years of public service to the city of Rahway.

Outside of his career in law enforcement, Henderson served for 10 years on the Rahway Board of Education. He was a lifetime member of the Rahway Elks BPOE 1075, a member of the Rahway Yacht Club and the Deutscher Club of Clark.

“Chief Henderson will be remembered with admiration, respect and gratitude. We thank him and the Henderson family for his lifetime of service to the Rahway community,” said Police Director Nicholas Breiner. “We are forever indebted to his contributions and the path he paved for future generations in law enforcement.”

Throughout his career, Henderson was the recipient of numerous accolades, including two valor awards from the 200 Club, membership in the Honor Legion and significant recognitions from the Union County Police Chiefs Association and the Union County Baseball Hall of Fame. His humanitarian efforts were recognized with the New Jersey State Police Chiefs Association Humanitarian Award in 1997 and he received the New Jersey State PBA Lifetime Membership Award.

“Chief Henderson exemplified the essence of true leadership and dedication in law enforcement. His legacy teaches us that at the heart of policing lies not only the commitment to protect and serve but also the profound bond we forge with our community,” said Chief Law Enforcement Officer Shawn M. Ganley.

His love of sports stayed with him throughout his life, as he was a huge fan of the Yankees, Cowboys, Alabama football and Duke basketball. He was an avid reader who enjoyed history and biographies. Henderson enjoyed classic movies, with “Casablanca” as his favorite.

He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Ann Henderson; his brothers, Fred and Bruce; his wife, Rose; his daughter, Ann Hardob; and his son, Barry Jr.

He is survived by his son, Edward, and his wife, Jennifer; his grandsons, Shane, Brody and Nicholas; a granddaughter, Ann Marie O’Grady, née Hardoby; a great-grandson, Jack; two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Ada O’Grady; a brother, Robert; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project.

Interment will be in Hazelwood Cemetery.