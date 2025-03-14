Rahway invests in the future: Historic preservation funding secured for The Gallery Space

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway City Council has passed a resolution authorizing an application for funding through the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust, to support the preservation of The Gallery Space.

This resolution allows Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. to execute an agreement with the state to secure a grant of $35,250. These funds will be used to develop a comprehensive preservation plan for the building, marking a significant step toward securing placement on the New Jersey Historic Register.

Originally built in 1864 as the Rahway Library, the historic structure has served various community functions in its 160-year history. After the library relocated in the 1960s, the building was repurposed as a recreation center before reopening as a cultural hub in the late 1990s. Today, The Gallery Space stands as a cornerstone of Rahway’s arts and cultural scene, hosting exhibitions, performances and community events. Its unique architectural features, including a stained-glass ceiling and original woodwork, make it a prime candidate for historic preservation efforts.

Currently, it is home to “Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight,” an inspiring exhibit with partnership with Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service celebrating Black aviators, which had its opening reception on Friday, Feb. 7.

This grant marks the first step in preparing for an application to the New Jersey Historic Register, a designation that would enhance opportunities for future renovations and improvements while ensuring the space maintains its historical integrity.

“Investing in the arts and preserving The Gallery Space are priorities for my administration,” said Giacobbe. “The Gallery Space is more than just a venue – it is a symbol of Rahway’s artistic spirit and a vital gathering place for our community. Securing capital funding for its enhancement and preservation is essential to ensuring it remains a cultural landmark for generations to come.”

“The Gallery Space is a vital part of our city’s cultural fabric and, ultimately, being included in the New Jersey Historic Register will help preserve its rich history while ensuring it continues to inspire and engage future generations,” said Councilwoman Danni Newbury, whose ward includes The Gallery Space.

By securing this funding, Rahway is demonstrating its commitment to protecting historic spaces, while fostering a thriving arts community. Future capital investments will support necessary renovations, ensuring The Gallery Space continues to serve as a beacon of creativity and cultural enrichment through historical preservation.