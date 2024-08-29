Rahway Indians ready to perform with measurable amount of increased confidence

RAHWAY, NJ — There were a lot of youth that not only dressed, but saw actual game time for the Indians a year ago, as Rahway High School’s football team cut its teeth at several positions.

Those freshmen are now sophomores and they are ready to be more disciplined and play with a measurable amount of increased confidence.

For the second straight season, Rahway struggled in the win-loss columns during its final six games of the season. In 2022, Rahway finished 4-5, after losing five of its final six games, the lone win coming by just one point. In 2023, Rahway went 3-7, after losing its final six contests, all but one of them by double-digit scoring margins.

Because of the playoff system in New Jersey, where you don’t need to have a record of .500 or better to make the playoffs, the Indians, despite not playing well down the stretch, still made the playoffs the last two years.

This year, Rahway will not only seek to produce another playoff team, but will be out to win its first playoff game since 2018.

“We played a lot of freshmen last year and, this year, we hope to benefit from the experience they gained,” head coach Brian Russo said.

There are more returning starters on offense, five, than on defense, two, with the offense beginning with one of last year’s freshmen, quarterback Jaquan Robinson (5-11, 180). Sharing quarterback duties last year with sophomore Ziare Fields (5-9, 150), Robinson passed for 242 yards. Fields passed for 287.

Other returning starters on offense include junior Andrew Avent (6-0, 200) at running back, sophomore tight end Jalen Eastman (6-1, 200), senior three-year starter at center Donea Fish (5-10, 265) and senior Daniel Davidson (6-3, 290) at tackle.

Russo said Davidson, recuperating from an injury he suffered in the spring, was Rahway’s best lineman in 2023.

The two returning starters on defense include Fish on the line and Avent at linebacker. Fish is a four-year starter at tackle and Avent a three-year starter in the middle of the defense.

Senior Malachi Lowe (6-5, 260) is competing at tackle on offense and end on defense. Senior Kevin Taylor (6-2, 225) is a projected starter on offense at tackle and at end on defense.

At the second Big Central Conference Media Day on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Kean University, along with Russo, were Avent, Lowe, Taylor and Fish.

Fish, Davidson, Lowe and Taylor lead a group of 12 seniors who give Rahway some necessary experience. One of them is senior placekicker Anthony Lopez, a three-year starter as the kicker and will also be the punter this season.

Other Rahway seniors include Jonathan Martinez (5-11, 270), Imir Bearfield (5-9, 225), Luis Cardona (6-1, 250), Jaylyn Cooper (5-9, 220), Christopher Collins (6-1, 165), Mo’zion McGatt (5-9, 155) and Darion Wiggins (5-9, 160). Martinez and Bearfield are competing at guard and Cardona at center on offense; Bearfield at tackle on defense, Cooper as part of the linebacker rotation, Collins at the rover, and McGatt and Wiggins at cornerback.

Overall, Russo said he likes what he sees from his sophomores and is also pleased that he has a number of seniors who can set the right example.

Rahway’s 3-1 start last year included home wins against Perth Amboy, Abraham Lincoln of Jersey City and Scotch Plains–Fanwood high schools. Perth Amboy and Scotch Plains–Fanwood are on the schedule once again this season.

The lone games against Union County schools this year are at home against Scotch Plains–Fanwood on Friday, Sept. 6, and vs. Cranford High School on Friday, Oct. 4.

Rahway River Park will be one of the fields that will kick off the 2024 campaign in New Jersey on the first day of the season, as Rahway will host Voorhees High School on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m.

Rahway is in the BCC’s Liberty Division the next two seasons and is the lone Union County school there, along with Montgomery, North Hunterdon, Somerville and Watchung Hills Regional.

Rahway Indians 2024

• Thursday, Aug. 29,Voorhees, 6 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 6, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 6 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 13, at Perth Amboy, 6 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 20, at Somerville, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 27, North Hunterdon, 6 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 4, Cranford, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 11, at Watchung Hills Regional, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 18, New Brunswick, 6 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 25, at Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Head coach: Brian Russo, 10th season

BCC division: Liberty Silver

Section: North, Group 4

Photo by JR Parachini