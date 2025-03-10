Rahway HS sophomore performs with Kean University Honors Band

RAHWAY, NJ — Recently, Rahway High School sophomore Katelyn Maglione, a flutist, performed with the Kean University Honors Band.

Maglione was nominated for this prestigious honor by RHS band director Meg Spatz.

The Honors Band, which is hosted annually by Tom Connors, director of bands at Kean, includes “outstanding student musicians from all over the state who have been nominated by their directors,” Spatz said.

Those students selected for inclusion in the honors band must first perform an audition to determine seating placement in the ensemble. Following this, rehearsals begin, which take place for three hours on Friday evening and then all day on Saturday.

The weekend event culminated in a concert performance on Sunday afternoon, February 2, at Kean’s Enlow Recital Hall.

At RHS, Maglione performs on the flute in the school’s concert band, marching band, and wind ensemble; on tenor saxophone in the jazz ensemble; and as a member of the percussion ensemble.

Additionally, this year, she was also part of a highly selective number of students who joined Robert Van Wyk, Spatz and the other professionals in the pit orchestra for the high school’s musical theater productions.

Article by Rahway Public Schools

Photo Courtesy of David Brighouse