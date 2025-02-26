Rahway girls wrestling team shines at Union County Tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — On Saturday, January 25, the Rahway girls varsity wrestling team crowned four champions at the Union County Tournament at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School., the most of any team competing.

The team is coached by Kerry Burkhard and Selina Miserentino.

Rahway’s new county champs include sophomore Sarah Nisenbaum and senior Adriana Haskin, both two-time champions, and sophomore Jaylind Gonzalez and senior Mia Martin.

Rahway also had four second-place finishers, including junior Makenzy Soares, junior Diana Darisme, senior Andrea Trujillo, and senior Jenna Birney.

Rahway’s two third-place finishers were sophomore Jayla Johnson and senior Navaeha Giscombe.

Additionally, senior Gianna Guinta finished in fourth place to round out Rahway’s place winners.

Rahway placed 11 out of 12 wrestlers on the day.

“The girls had a magnificent day on the mat,” said Burkhard.

They had a very successful day with two champions – Lucia Ranieri at 120 pounds and Jazmine Fanarraga at 132 pounds; two third-place finishers – Alina Sahal at 138 pounds and Ava Forstenhausler at 152 pounds; and two fourth-place finishers – Camila Osorio at 107 pounds and Liana Rodriguez at 114 pounds. Additionally, Lucia Ranieri was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the lower weight classes, a huge honor.

Article by Rahway Public Schools

Photos Courtesy of Peter Kane