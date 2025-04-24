Rahway expands investment in public health with additional grant funding

RAHWAY, NJ — The city of Rahway continues to prioritize community health and well-being, with the City Council approving additional funding to support local public health initiatives. Through a grant amendment approved by the City Council, the Rahway Health Department will receive an additional $12,500 from the New Jersey Association for County and City Health Officials, as part of the Enhancing Local Public Health Infrastructure Grant.

A strong public health infrastructure ensures that essential services – such as health screenings, disease prevention programs, and emergency preparedness – are delivered effectively and equitably. This additional funding will help Rahway expand local health screenings and improve access to preventative care. It will also support new tools and systems that make it easier for residents to connect with health services, ensuring that care is accessible, efficient and designed to meet the needs of the entire community.

By securing these funds, the city is reinforcing its commitment to health equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility, ensuring that all residents have access to essential health services.

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. emphasized the importance of continued investment in public health, highlighting the impact of the Health Department’s work in the community. “Ensuring our residents have access to strong public health services is a top priority,” said Giacobbe. “This additional funding allows us to strengthen our health programs, expand resources and continue improving the quality of services available to the people of Rahway.”

The Rahway Health Department plays a vital role in the community, providing essential services such as vaccination clinics, health screenings, educational outreach and emergency preparedness efforts. This additional investment will allow the department to expand public health education initiatives, enhance digital systems for more efficient record-keeping and improve accessibility for residents seeking critical health services.