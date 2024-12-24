Rahway celebrates the unveiling of vibrant new mural by renowned artist Jade Rivera

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — On Friday, Dec. 6, the city of Rahway joined the owners of QUILLA by Sabor Peruano for the unveiling of a remarkable new mural on Irving Street.

Renowned artist Jade Rivera traveled from Lima, Peru, to create the piece, which is a vibrant tribute to Peruvian culture. Rivera is recognized internationally, and particularly in Peru, for his artistic vision and signature style. He typically depicts folklore, mythology and indigenous wildlife of his homeland alongside scenes of everyday life.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr., members of the Rahway City Council, Assemblyman James Kennedy and Vice Consul Ms. Maria Alejandra Malatesta from the Consulado General de Perú en Paterson. Also present were members of the Rahway Chamber of Commerce and members of the local community who gathered to celebrate this powerful blend of art and culture.

The artwork is rich in symbolism related to Peruvian cultural heritage and history. Rivera incorporated flora and fauna native to the Andes, such as Peruvian lilies and the iconic Andean flamingo (parihuana). The parihuana is also a symbol of the Peruvian flag, which is said to have been designed by Gen. José de San Martín, after witnessing a flock of flamingos take flight in Paracas.

Another emblematic element is the crescent moon. The moon refers to Mama Quilla, the Incan goddess of the moon and fertility, and a protector of women. This connection is especially poignant given that the restaurant QUILLA is named in honor of the goddess.

This project was made possible in part by a grant from the Rahway Special Improvement District. The SID’s Public Art Initiative supports commercial property owners in the development of new and unique public artworks throughout Rahway, ensuring that such art is visible and accessible to the wider public.

“We take pride in the vibrant tapestry of ethnic diversity within the Rahway community,” said Giacobbe. “This mural is a powerful example of how public art can deepen our understanding of cultural traditions and perspectives, uniting and inspiring us all.”

The mural will be permanently displayed at QUILLA by Sabor Peruano, 1576 Irving St., further solidifying Rahway’s growing reputation as a hub for public art and cultural expression.

Photos Courtesy of Francyne Alvarez Alarcón