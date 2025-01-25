Rahway acquires 767 Leesville Ave. to advance redevelopment goals

RAHWAY, NJ — It was announced that the City Council introduced an ordinance authority in the acquisition of 767 Leesville Ave., a significant step forward in the city’s ongoing efforts to prioritize non-residential redevelopment. This move reflects the city’s commitment to rejuvenating underutilized properties and fostering new opportunities for growth and development in the Rahway community.

The previous owners of the property failed to pay taxes since 2011, resulting in an outstanding tax debt that had grown to approximately $1.4 million. Recognizing the property’s potential, the city of Rahway is taking decisive action to bring it back into productive use. By acquiring the land for the value of the tax lien, the city is positioning the site for a greater use.

“This acquisition is a major win for Rahway,” said Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. “It demonstrates our commitment to revitalizing our community and ensuring that we focus on strategic, non-residential development to benefit our residents and local economy.”

With authorization from the Rahway Planning Board, a study was conducted to determine the site as an area in need of redevelopment. The City Council later adopted the recommendation, paving the way for the city to take ownership and begin the transformation process.

The main challenge with the property was its environmental condition. The site is classified as a brownfield, meaning it has contamination that needs to be addressed before redevelopment can occur. To tackle this issue, the city worked with state agencies to evaluate the property and designate it as a contaminated area. This designation allows for critical funding mechanisms through the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to support cleanup efforts.

“Addressing brownfield sites like 767 Leesville is not an overnight task,” Giacobbe added. “But with collaboration from our City Council and support from qualified redevelopment partners, we are turning challenges into opportunities.”

The city is already working closely with an experienced re-developer who specializes in brownfield projects to plan for the site’s cleanup and future use. By taking ownership of the property, Rahway is now eligible for state funding that will help offset cleanup costs and make redevelopment possible.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the city’s broader agenda to prioritize non-residential redevelopment. It is more than a property transaction; it symbolizes progress and the city’s commitment to create a thriving future for its residents and businesses by pursuing redevelopment projects that serve the community’s best interests for long-term success.