Rahway Academy actors shine in “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical’

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway 7th and 8th Grade Academy’s students brought a vibrant dose of mischief, music, and heart to the stage this past weekend with their captivating production of “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.” The Rahway Performing Arts Center was alive with energy as the talented young performers brought the beloved characters from the popular Disney Channel movies to life.

The musical, which tells the story of the teenage children of Disney’s most notorious villains navigating life at Auradon Prep alongside the offspring of heroes, proved to be a perfect fit for the enthusiastic middle school cast. From the moment the lights dimmed and the opening number, “Rotten to the Core,” exploded with infectious energy, the audience was completely drawn into the world of Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos.

The lead roles were brought to life with impressive talent by four phenomenal seventh-graders. Emma Rosa delivered a powerful and nuanced portrayal of Mal, capturing her initial rebellious spirit and her eventual journey towards goodness. Jordyn Mitchell shone as the fashion-forward Evie, showcasing both her wit and her growing kindness. The dynamic duo of Ethan Taveras as the agile Jay and Terrence Ginter as the tech-savvy Carlos provided plenty of comedic relief and impressive stage presence.

Adding a deliciously dark dimension to the production were the students who embodied the legendary villain parents. Seventh-grader Amri Robinson brought a hilariously vain and scheming energy to the Evil Queen. The cunning Jafar was brought to life by high school freshman Jayden Ekwonu, who reprised his role from the previous year’s musical, “Aladdin Jr.” Eighth-grader Rachel Smith offered a delightfully eccentric and dog-obsessed Cruella De Vil. Lastly, Zoe Collins-Murphy commanded the stage with a suitably regal and menacing presence as Maleficent. It is no wonder she has been accepted to the Academy for Performing Arts for next school year.

Eighth-graders took on many of the supporting roles in the performance. Elise Grimes was very convincing as the charming and, at times, confused Chad. Jasmine Martinez dazzled in the role of popular schoolgirl, Audrey. The role of Ben was played by the captivating Javon Smith-Simons, who played the primary role of Aladdin in last year’s musical. Jeremiah Carson played the role of the smart, sweet, yet socially awkward Doug.

The musical numbers were a highlight of the show, with the students delivering energetic choreography and impressive vocal performances of fan-favorite songs such as “Be Our Guest,” “If Only” and “Break This Down.”

Behind the scenes, the production was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Rahway Academy’s drama department, including Rahway Academy Alumni, and first-year theater Arts teacher Hailee Ross, returning creative director Jennifer Villao and the Rahway Academy chorus teacher Kristen Lorenzetti. They were joined by choreographer Cenera Moore, who did a fantastic job of helping these students bring the whole show to life. Additionally, the dedicated stage crew and the many parent volunteers who helped bring the vibrant costumes, elaborate set design, and seamless technical elements to fruition.

Ross said, “Since I didn’t start in Rahway until November of this school year, having to put my first show together in a lesser amount of time was definitely a challenge, but looking back on our time together, it was very rewarding. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of students to start off my career in Rahway, and I definitely couldn’t have done it without the help of the brilliant minds of Mrs. Lorenzetti and Ms. Villao.”

In an email to Ross, Lorenzetti and Villao, Rahway Academy Principal Isabel Colon praised the women, commending, “The time, effort, and dedication you have poured into this production has truly been inspiring to witness. Your long nights and countless hours – far beyond what the stipend could ever reflect – speak volumes about your commitment to our students… The performances we witnessed were a testament to your hard work and contribution that extend far beyond this production; the value you bring to Rahway Academy in helping students develop confidence, creativity and teamwork is immeasurable.”

The audience, filled with family, friends and members of the Rahway community, responded with enthusiastic applause and standing ovations throughout the performances. The production served as a fantastic showcase of the artistic talent blossoming within the Rahway Academy’s middle school and provided a memorable and entertaining experience for all who attended.

The success of “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” undoubtedly leaves the Rahway Academy community eagerly anticipating future theatrical endeavors from their talented young performers. It’s clear that the future of the stage is bright in Rahway.

Photos Courtesy of Kristina Petti