Wagner’s ‘Die Walkure: Act I,’ a staged opera, presented

RAHWAY, NJ — New Jersey Opera Theater at the Union County Performing Arts Center presents Wagner’s “Die Walkure, Act I,” a staged opera, on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale.

Before there was “The Lord of the Rings,” there was “The Ring of the Nibelung (Der Ring Des Nibelungen).” “Die Walküre” is the second opera in the ring cycle, a series of four operas by Richard Wagner, based loosely on characters from Scandinavian and Germanic history, and the epic poem “Nibelungenlied.”

A magic golden ring gives its owner the power to rule the world but is that power a blessing or a curse? Join us on a mythic journey through the kingdom of the gods, filled with jealousy, envy and desire.

The Union County Performing Arts Center is at 1601 Irving St., Rahway. To purchase accessible seating, call UCPAC’s Box Office at 732-499-8226.