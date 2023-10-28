Union County to host movie event at UCPAC’s Hamilton Stage

RAHWAY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in collaboration with the Union County Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs, invites residents to a free indoor movie presentation of the family favorite, “Strange World,” at Hamilton Stage, Union County Performing Arts Center, 360 Hamilton St., Rahway on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m..

“This event promises a heartwarming and inclusive cinematic experience that residents won’t want to miss,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “Inclusivity is at the heart of our community and we believe in celebrating our diversity and fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and respected. This movie presentation is a testament to that commitment and I invite you and your friends or family to join us.”

Snacks will be available to enjoy, as well as coloring activities for children.

“Strange World” is a heartwarming family film that embraces themes of acceptance, love and the importance of diversity. It is a story that resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds and is perfect for bringing the community together.

“Hosting events like this continues to pave the way for advocacy and action, ensuring that the voices of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies are empowered,” said Commissioner Rebecca Williams. “Additionally, this event is a great opportunity to connect with the Union County Commissioner Board and the Union County Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs and learn how we are committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming community for all residents I hope to see you all there!”

For more information, contact Robert Charkowsky of the Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs at [email protected], call 908-527-4897 or visit www.ucnj.org.