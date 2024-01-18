Union County performers featured in ‘Children of Eden’

MORRISTOWN, NJ — Based freely on the Book of Genesis, “Children of Eden” is a musical that explores the age-old themes of parent-child conflict and the difficulty of letting go of those we love.

It tells the tale of Adam and Eve and continues through the generations to Noah and his family as they prepare for the great flood. The show was created by musical theater greats Stephen Schwartz — “Godspell,” “Pippin” and “Wicked” and John Caird.

Front & Center’s production features a talented cast of 39 young performers from local New Jersey towns including Springfield, Millburn/Short Hills, Union and more.

Through dynamic music, dance and storytelling, this family-friendly musical is sure to inspire audience members of all ages. The production is directed and choreographed by Juliana Celeste-Lira with musical direction by Michael Hicks. Tickets are available at https://frontncenter.booktix.net/.

“Children of Eden” will be performed Friday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 20, at 1 and 7 p.m., at Saint Elizabeth University, Dolan Performance Hall, 2 Convent Road, Morristown.

Tickets range from $20 to $50 by seat location and can be purchased at https://frontncenter.booktix.net/. Any remaining seats will be sold at the door before each show.

“Children of Eden” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, 423 West 55th Street, Second Floor, New York, N.Y. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Music and lyrics are by Stephen Schwartz. The book is by John Caird, based on a concept by Charles Lisanby. Orchestrations are by Bruce Coughlin and Martin Erskine.

Photo Courtesy of Michelle Rivera