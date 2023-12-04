Tree lighting kicks off Rahway’s holiday fun

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Pamela McFarley, a lifelong Rahway resident, was waiting for the tree lighting — and Santa Claus — four hours before his arrival. “I wouldn’t miss a thing!” she said on the cold, windy day of Friday, Nov. 24. McFarley attends the Rahway tree-lighting every year, which is the day after Thanksgiving.

“The beauty of everything,” she said joyfully. “The magic!”

Ethan Garcia, 14, of Rahway, said, “It’s so nostalgic. I feel 6 or 7 right now.”

The event was at City Hall Plaza and Lewis Street Pavilion and was presented by Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe and Rahway’s Municipal Council.

Carolers were belting out popular Christmas tunes such as “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays.”

There were also bounce houses, fire pits, hot chocolate and elf artists painting faces of children and teens in a tent. Christmas songs were piped in, such as Elton John’s “Step into Christmas.” There was a long line to get in for the free face painting.

Susanne Barich, of Rahway, was there with her 4-year-old daughter, Anastasia. “We love all the Rahway events,” she said. “They do so much. There is so much for them (the children) to do.”

Firefighter Eric Gustofson said he’s been going to the annual Rahway Tree Lighting since he was a child.

“It brings people together,” added Firefighter Gerald Vaughan. “Ambience, atmosphere; feeling the Christmas holiday.”

Karlene Serrano, a lifelong resident of Rahway, was there with her daughters, Savannah, 7, and Liliana, 3. Serrano shared that her grandfather grew up in Rahway.

James Hobson, of Jersey City, was working at one of the bounce houses. He said he was excited about “the smiles; everybody having fun.”

John Gilio, of Brick, who also was working at a bounce house, said, “It’s enjoyment for the kids. Seeing them run … It’s very rewarding.”

Magda Perez, a Rahway resident for seven years, was there with her daughter, Nicole, 8. Perez said she looks forward to this event every year and it’s their family tradition. She enjoys the sense of community getting together, having fun with friends, the diversity of community and a lot of children at the event.

In addition to Santa lighting the Christmas tree, there are other Rahway Winter Wonderland events, including a sensory-friendly Santa at the Rahway Recreation Center, which was on Saturday, Nov. 25; Downtown Santa Dennis at E. Cherry Street and Santa Frankie at Arts District Park on Fridays, Dec. 1 and 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.; Santa on Parade on Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon to 3 p.m.; and Rahway Winter Wonderland Pop-Up Series 2023, on Fridays, Dec. 1 and 15, from 4 to 7 p.m., which includes pictures with Santa and the Grinch, live performances, hot chocolate, giveaways, strolling characters and more, at Arts District Park, the Train Station and E. Cherry Street.

To learn more, visit: https://cityofrahway.com/428/Winter-Wonderland-Events.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta