‘The Wiz’ to be shown at UCPAC

RAHWAY, NJ — Come on and ease on down the road to the Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving St., Rahway, to see “The Wiz,” rated G, on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell, Ted Ross, Mabel King, Theresa Merritt, Thelma Carpenter, Lena Horne and Richard Pryor. During your journey, enjoy free popcorn, sparkly drinks, photo opportunities and other surprises.

Based on its namesake 1974 Broadway musical, “The Wiz” tells the classic story of Dorothy, played by Diana Ross; the Tin Man, played by Nipsey Russell; the Scarecrow, played by Michael Jackson; and the Cowardly Lion, played by Ted Ross; with music by Ashford & Simpson, Luther Vandross, Charlie Smalls and Quincy Jones. The film was directed by Sydney Lumet.

UCPAC’s 35mm Classic Film Series presents this cult classic 1978 film starring these legends of stage and screen during Black History Month.

Tickets are $13 and $18 the day of the show. To purchase accessible seating, call UCPAC’s box office at 732-499-8226.