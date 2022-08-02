The Gateway Family YMCA Rahway branch announces swim team tryouts

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA has announced upcoming tryout dates for the 2022-2023 fall/winter Rapids Swim Team. Tryouts are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11; Tuesday, Aug. 16; and Thursday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Gateway Family YMCA Rahway branch, 1564 Irving St., Rahway. Interested swimmers ages 6 to 18 can attend any of the tryout sessions; no registration is necessary. The YMCA swim team is open to children from the communities served by the Gateway Family YMCA in eastern Union County and northern Middlesex County.

“Our YMCA provides a continuum of aquatic programming. … YMCA competitive swim teams are the natural progression and next step for our experienced young swimmers, and we encourage those children and teens to continue their love of swimming while providing an ideal environment for cognitive, physical and social-emotional development,” said Krystal R. Canady, chief executive officer of the Gateway Family YMCA.

Registration for the swim team will begin on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m., online at www.tgfymca.org and in person at the YMCA.

“In competitive aquatics programs, participants experience achievement, feel a sense of belonging and build supportive relationships, which is especially important at this time. We offer a competitive swim team year-round, including quality coaching and advanced technique instruction,” said Melynda A. Disla, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Gateway Family YMCA. “The goal of the team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at their individual level of ability.”

The YMCA competitive swim season typically runs from September through March, with dual meets starting in October and championship meets starting in February.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Rapids swim team competes against other YMCAs in the league. Swim meets are at the Gateway Family YMCA Rahway branch and at other YMCAs.

To learn more about the Gateway Family YMCA’s swim team programs, visit www.tgfymca.org or call 732-388-0057.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton