The Gateway Family YMCA celebrates the arts with Rahway Creates

RAHWAY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA, together with The National Council of Negro Women-Rahway and the city of Rahway, celebrated Rahway Creates, a two-week citywide student art exhibition spreading awareness and engagement of the arts in the local community. The opening ceremony and exhibit were hosted at The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch, 1564 Irving St., Rahway.

The Rahway Creates art exhibition featured work from local Rahway youth, alongside established artists providing recognition, encouragement and exposure to the young artists at the YMCA. The goal of the exhibition was to provide exposure for local artists and to promote art awareness among the greater Rahway community.

“Our YMCA understands the importance of the Arts for cultural expression, innovation and emotional well-being,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/chief executive officer, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are happy to partner with local organizations who share this commitment and celebrate arts and culture in our diverse communities.”

The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch also provided art workshops, allowing Rahway families to participate together in different art forms. In collaboration with Carolyn Dorfman Dance, the Y had Dance Union Festival workshops, in person and virtually, that were open to the local community.

This program is made possible in part by a 2023 HEART — History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands — Grant from the Union County Board of County Commissioners.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton