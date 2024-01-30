‘The Barber of Seville’ comes to UCPAC

RAHWAY, NJ — Light Opera of New Jersey presents Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” at the Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving St., Rahway, on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Bribery, deception and disguise: Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” tells the story of two young lovers on a quest to be together. The main character, Figaro, needs all his wiles to help the Count outwit Dr. Bartolo and ensure true love wins the day. With memorable arias, captivating music and a delightful blend of humor and romance, “The Barber of Seville” is easily one of the world’s greatest operas.

This fully-staged production features an incredible international cast, lavish sets and costumes, and the Light Opera of New Jersey Orchestra and Chorus, conducted by Maestro Jason Tramm. The performance is sung in Italian with English supertitles. Student tickets are available but a valid student ID must be presented.

Tickets range from $49 to $65 a piece, $25 for students, and are available at 732-499-8226.