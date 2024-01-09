Sweet success: Franklin School staff build gingerbread houses, students choose winner

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The administrators and staff at Franklin Elementary School in Rahway believe that having fun together is essential for building a strong school community. This year, they decided to kick off the holiday season with a sweet new tradition: a gingerbread house building competition for the staff which took place at their last staff meeting.

Divided into groups of three to four, staff members rolled up their sleeves and let their imaginations run wild. Laughter and friendly competition filled the room as they constructed elaborate gingerbread structures adorned with colorful candies and frosting.

But who would take home the coveted title of “Franklin’s Finest Gingerbread Architects”? The answer lay in the hands of the student body. The next day, after lunch, students were treated to a viewing of all 12 gingerbread houses and then cast their votes for their favorite creation.

The winners were announced with much fanfare at the end of the day, and everyone involved agreed: this was one sweet way to start the holidays. As principal, Patrick Holness said, “This event was a wonderful reminder of the importance of teamwork, creativity and, most importantly, having fun together. We’re already looking forward to next year’s competition!”

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert