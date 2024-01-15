Spreading warmth and comfort one ‘Mug of Love’ at a time

RAHWAY, NJ — Young hearts from Franklin Elementary School’s Blue & Gold Club are spreading warmth and comfort this winter, one “Mug of Love” at a time. The club delivered its thoughtful creations to bring a touch of joy and positivity to patients and families facing challenging times.

Filled with coffee, tea, hot cocoa, snacks and heartwarming messages, these personalized mugs weren’t just containers. They were carefully crafted by the Blue & Gold students, each adorned with colorful designs and uplifting words meant to bring a smile to those who needed it most.

“We wanted to do something special for people who might be feeling down,” said Aryana Boydman, a member of the Blue & Gold Club. “These mugs are our way of sending a message of love and support, letting them know they’re not alone.”

Their “Mugs of Love” were delivered to pediatric hospitals in the area, where their creations helped to brighten the days of parents with children receiving treatment. They were also delivered to the Rahway Soup Kitchen, another important pillar of their community. The “Mugs of Love” were given to individuals and families facing food insecurity, offering a practical gift alongside a reminder of hope and solidarity.

“The Blue & Gold Club’s initiative exemplifies the power of compassion and empathy,” said Patrick Holness, principal of Franklin Elementary School. “They used their creativity and kindness to make a genuine difference in the lives of others, setting a shining example for our community.”

The “Mugs of Love” project is a testament to the impact young people can have when they unite for a common cause. It’s a reminder that even the smallest gestures, driven by love and care, can create ripples of positive change in our communities.

Photo Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert