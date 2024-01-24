Smooth Jazz New Jersey bringing national acts to Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ — Smooth Jazz New Jersey with Smooth Jazz New York are excited to bring nationally recognized talent to Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway.

After decades of Smooth Cruise performances in New York City, Smooth Jazz New Jersey was created to bring the genres of smooth jazz and rhythm and blues to the Garden State. With previous sell-out successes at smaller 400-seat venues, such as the Woodland in Maplewood and the South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, Smooth Jazz New Jersey President Rich Engel decided to upgrade to a significantly larger venue with historical charm, the Union County Performing Arts Center.

Following the initial successful production of “Two Sisters of Soul,” featuring Oleta Adams and Maysa Leak at UCPAC in October, the “Prince of Sophisticated Soul,” Will Downing, performs a Valentine’s Day special on Saturday, Feb. 10.

With a career spanning 37 years and 28 studio albums, Downing is one of the most versatile and loved voices of our time. His repertoire includes signature interpretations of rhythm-and-blues classics such as “I Go Crazy,” “Wishing on A Star” and “I Try,” as well as original hits such as “A Million Ways,” “Sorry I” and his famed duet, “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This,” with Rachelle Ferrell. Downing mixes his vocal talents with fresh melodies and lush arrangements that satisfy all musical palates.

Tickets are from $50 to $85.

Buy early at https://smoothjazznj.com/.