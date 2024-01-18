Sail away party for ‘Titanic’ scheduled

RAHWAY, NJ — All aboard for a 1910s-themed Sail Away party, formal attire encouraged, with specialty drinks, photo opportunities and other surprises that will make you feel as if you’re the king of the world on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving St., Rahway. Enjoy music from the time played on UCPAC’s biggest little wurlitzer organ, followed by a screening of the 1998 Academy Award winner for Best Picture, “Titanic,” PG-13, directed by James Cameron and starring Best Actress Oscar nominee Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Free popcorn will be available.

Tickets are $13 in advance and $18 the day of the show by calling UCPAC’s box office at 732-499-8226.