Rahway resident celebrates 100th birthday with mayor and relatives

RAHWAY, NJ — Celebrating her 100th birthday among family, friends and staff members at the Adroit Care Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 1777 Lawrence St., a member facility of the Excelsior Care Group, Zulmira Goncaleves Lopes received a proclamation from the city of Rahway’s mayor, Raymond Giacobbe, on behalf of the city council and the citizens of Rahway, on Thursday, Aug. 18, honoring Lopes on her special day and wishing her continued health and happiness.

Born on Aug. 21, 1922, in Arganil, Portugal, in the district of Coimbra, Lopes, along with her husband, Antonio Goncaleves Matias, was blessed with two daughters, Celeste Dacosta and the late Maria Helena Alverz; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Lopes immigrated to Elizabeth in 1982 and, a year later, settled in Rahway. She maintains an active membership at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Elizabeth.

Lopes obtained her American citizenship on Feb. 2, 2000.

Photo Courtesy of Mark Weiss