Rahway resident celebrates 100th birthday with mayor and relatives

At the celebration of the 100th birthday of Zulmira Goncaleves Lopes are, from left, standing, Michael Schaffer, regional administrator, Excelsior Care Group; Mark Anthony Maldonado, administrator, Adroit Care Rehabilitation and Nursing Center; Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe; and Karytza Molina, director of Therapeutic Recreation, Adroit Care Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Sitting are, from left, daughter Celeste DaCosta, resident Lopes and granddaughter Jacqueline Zaccone. Lopes received a proclamation from Giacobbe on behalf of the city council and the citizens of Rahway.

RAHWAY, NJ — Celebrating her 100th birthday among family, friends and staff members at the Adroit Care Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 1777 Lawrence St., a member facility of the Excelsior Care Group, Zulmira Goncaleves Lopes received a proclamation from the city of Rahway’s mayor, Raymond Giacobbe, on behalf of the city council and the citizens of Rahway, on Thursday, Aug. 18, honoring Lopes on her special day and wishing her continued health and happiness.

Born on Aug. 21, 1922, in Arganil, Portugal, in the district of Coimbra, Lopes, along with her husband, Antonio Goncaleves Matias, was blessed with two daughters, Celeste Dacosta and the late Maria Helena Alverz; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Lopes immigrated to Elizabeth in 1982 and, a year later, settled in Rahway. She maintains an active membership at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Elizabeth.

Lopes obtained her American citizenship on Feb. 2, 2000.

