Rahway inspires readers with reading medals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Franklin Elementary School in Rahway is celebrating reading by giving reading medals to students. The medals were presented by Juan Miao, the school’s vice principal, and Bubbakoo’s Burritos coupons were also distributed to the students.

Miao spoke to the students about the importance of reading and how it can open up a world of possibilities. She encouraged them to keep reading all year long.

“Reading is a fundamental skill that is essential for success in school and in life,” Miao said. “It opens up a world of knowledge and imagination and it helps us to learn and grow. I am so proud of our students for their hard work and dedication to reading.”

The students were all smiles as they received their medals and coupons. They have been working hard to read for at least 20 minutes every night and to complete monthly reading logs.

“I’m so proud of all of our students for their hard work,” said Principal Patrick Holness. “They are really showing a love of reading and it’s amazing to see their excitement.”

The school hopes that the students will continue to love reading and that they will use their reading skills to learn and grow throughout their lives.

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert