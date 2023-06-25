Rahway 7th & 8th Grade Academy students showcase musical talents at district’s elementary schools

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — On Thursday, May 25, the students of Rahway 7th & 8th Grade Academy took center stage as they performed at the elementary schools within the district. This special event, organized by the band, chorus and orchestra programs, aimed to showcase the exceptional musical abilities of these talented students and highlight the opportunities that await incoming seventh-graders.

Through the guidance of their dedicated and talented teachers, Kristen Lorenzetti, Anthony Perez and Amara VanWyk, the students have been diligently preparing a diverse repertoire of music which they enthusiastically shared with their younger peers from the district’s fifth and sixth grades. The performance not only demonstrated the students’ remarkable talent, but also underscored their ability to excel beyond the confines of the classroom.

In addition to the captivating musical performances, the Academy students had the unique opportunity to engage with the elementary students, providing them with valuable insights into the life of a musician. Sharing their firsthand experiences, the Academy students gave the younger students a glimpse into what it takes to pursue a musical passion and emphasized the endless possibilities that lie ahead.

“We are immensely proud of the talented students from the Rahway 7th & 8th Grade Academy who showcased their exceptional musical abilities during this special event,” said Kevin Robinson, acting principal of Franklin Elementary School. “Their dedication and passion for music are truly inspiring and we believe that their performances have not only entertained but also motivated and encouraged younger students to explore their own musical talents.”

The performances took place at various elementary schools throughout the district, with one of the highlights being the performance at Franklin Elementary School. The student audience was captivated by the remarkable talent on display and the harmonious melodies that filled the air.

The Rahway School District continues to prioritize the development of well-rounded students by providing exceptional music education opportunities. The band, chorus and orchestra programs at Rahway 7th & 8th Grade Academy are a testament to this commitment, as they nurture the musical talents of their students and inspire them to reach for achievements beyond what is traditionally expected.

Photo Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert