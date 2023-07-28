This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Comic books, superheroes and toys are coming to Rahway for Rah-Con.

Rah-Con returns to Rahway on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at St. Thomas Church, 1410 Saint Georges Avenue. Genoveva Rossi, a horror actress, writer, director, and producer, will be there to meet fans, sign autographs, and pose for photos, according to an announcement about the event, which said her latest work includes “Gravesend” and “The Walking Dead: Dead City.”

Also expected are House Skirata Veteran’s Covert, a group of war veterans who are Mandalorian cosplayers. The 501st Star Wars Legion will be there as well to greet fans and pose for photos.

Artists, writers, and creators will be selling art, their books, and independent comics they created.

There will be vendors of comic books, toys, art, manga, anime, funko’s, Lego, trading cards, Pokemon and crafts, including purses, totes, dog collars, jewelry, home decor, earrings, and other collectibles.

For more information, see https://jerseyshorecomicbookshow.com/rah-con-guests%2Fvendors or call 609-242-7756.