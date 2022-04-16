Probus announces run for mayor of Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ — Casey Probus has announced that she will be running to serve as the next mayor of Rahway, on the One United Rahway team in the June 2022 Democratic primary.

Probus was born and raised in Rahway, where she lives with her daughter, who attends a Rahway elementary school. Probus attended Rahway public schools and was a part of the 2003 state championship girls basketball team. She currently works as a union mechanic and as a lead of an employee resource group.

The One United Rahway team has made the focus of its campaign to be proper financial management, sustainability — financial and environmental — and uniting the community. “My team and I will display the city finances transparently and detail a financial plan for the present and future,” said Probus. “Rahway needs to be more accessible, affordable and viable for current residents and potential residents who want to call Rahway home, for entrepreneurs who want to initiate businesses here, and for visitors of our great city.”

A healthy democracy allows the space for different perspectives, she said, adding that more diverse life experiences and ideas at the table means healthier, smarter and better solutions to problems.

“As a single mother, union member, homeowner and volunteer, I have seen firsthand the strength of our community and the lack of focus on the long-term residents of Rahway,” Probus continued. “That is why I have decided to seek the democratic nomination for mayor of Rahway — to create a united Rahway that puts residents first.

“I appreciate the outpouring of support that I have already received upon the declaration of my candidacy,” she said. “I look forward to introducing the rest of our team, and we have already started to spread our message of prudent financial stewardship, sustainability and unity.”

The Democratic primary is on Tuesday, June 7.

Photo Courtesy of Rahway United