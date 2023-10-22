Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery supports the Gateway Family YMCA and Linden community

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery is partnering with The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway branch to provide funding toward drowning prevention and swimming lesson scholarships for middle school-age children in the Linden Public School district. The grant award of $7,500 was presented to The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway branch, 1564 Irving St., Rahway.

“We are grateful to the Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery for their dedication to our local communities and their support of our YMCA and the families we serve,” said Melynda A. Disla, president and CEO of The Gateway Family YMCA. “This funding will allow us to meet a growing need for drowning prevention, water safety and swimming lessons identified in the city of Linden through our local YMCA.”

The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway branch serves the local community through programs for all including drowning prevention, swimming lessons and lifeguard training, specialized arts programs, socialization for senior citizens, family support, community wellness and outreach programs, as well as youth sports, before- and after-school care, summer day camp and preschool childcare. In addition, the Y provides free memberships for all seventh-grade students in the local community and chronic disease self-management programs for blood pressure and diabetes.

“At our core, the Y is about helping individuals reach their full potential, and giving them opportunities to connect with the community around them, all in service of making us better,” said Rodger D. Koerber, executive vice president/chief operating officer of The Gateway Family YMCA. “We rely on the support of our community partners to meet the need for support identified locally, including drowning prevention. Together with our donors, members, volunteers and staff, we demonstrate the power of what we can achieve by giving back.”

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton