Josh Turner to perform at UCPAC

RAHWAY, NJ — American country and gospel singer and songwriter Josh Turner, known for his deep bass voice, is performing on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m., at the Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving St., Rahway. Turner has sold more than 6 million records, has reached 4.4 billion global streams, and has become a favorite and unforgettable hit-maker on country radio. He is known for such timeless songs as “Long Black Train” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance.” His five No. 1 singles include “Your Man”; the official music video for “Your Man” has had more than 140 million views. Turner released Your Man Deluxe Edition, celebrating 15 years of the iconic double-platinum-selling album, as well as the mini-documentary “Josh Turner: Your Man 15th Anniversary.”

The double-platinum-selling “Would You Go With Me,” featured on Your Man Deluxe Edition, experienced a viral surge on TikTok, leading to a jump in streaming that landed the classic country tune on Spotify’s US Viral 50, along with Spotify Viral charts in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland. The song continues to be a fan favorite, currently posting more than a million streams per week.

A native of South Carolina, Turner has been nominated for three GMA Dove Awards and won his first Dove Award in 2019 for “I Saw the Light,” featuring Sonya Isaacs, off his “I Serve a Savior” album. Turner has received six Inspirational Country Music Awards and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, five Country Music Association Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, one Country Music Television Award and seven American Country Awards. To support music and arts education, he created the Josh Turner Scholarship Fund to help students pursue their studies in these fields. Turner and his wife, Jennifer, whom he met as a student at Nashville’s Belmont University, have four sons. For more information, visit joshturner.com

Tickets are on sale at bit.ly/3TbWQrO.

Photo Courtesy of Amber Sunder