Grover Cleveland School receives warmth, kindness and coats

RAHWAY, NJ — Grover Cleveland Elementary School was filled with warmth and joy as Operation Warm, a national nonprofit organization, partnered with Accenture and Merck to provide brand-new winter coats to every student.

More than 40 dedicated volunteers, some traveling from as far as Washington D.C., Florida, and Chicago came together to make this special day possible. “Giving the gift of time is the best gift you can give,” said Al Giambrone, principal of Grover Cleveland, in his opening remarks to the volunteers.

Their selfless act of giving their time and energy embodies the holiday season’s spirit. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the smiles on the children’s faces as they receive their new coats,” said school nurse Kate Giammetta.

This heartwarming event not only provides essential warmth for the children during the cold winter months, but also instills a sense of confidence and well-being. By partnering with organizations such as Accenture and Merck, Operation Warm is able to reach more children and make a significant impact on their lives.

Grover Cleveland Elementary School is incredibly grateful to Operation Warm, Accenture, Merck, the volunteers and the school’s staff for making this a successful and heartwarming event.

Article by Dyan McMillen

Photos Courtesy of Dyan McMillen