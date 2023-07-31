Graduating senior is awarded $500 scholarship from the PTA

RAHWAY, NJ — Tatiana Rivera, a graduating senior at Rahway High School, has been awarded a $500 scholarship from Franklin Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Association. The scholarship was based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, future plans, and a written essay on how their experience at Franklin School helped to shape them and their future plans.

Rivera is a top student at Rahway High School. She has earned a weighted grade-point average of 5.1 and is ranked ninth in her class. She was involved in a number of extracurricular activities, including Rahway’s winter and spring track and field and cross-country teams. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, along with the Science, Math and Social Studies National Honor Societies.

After high school, Rivera plans to attend Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. She plans to major in biology and then pursue medical school to become a pediatrician.

“I am so grateful to the Parent Teacher Association for this scholarship,” Rivera said. “It will help me to pay for my education and pursue my dream of becoming a pediatrician.”

The Parent Teacher Association said it is proud to support Rivera’s academic and professional goals. “Tatiana is a bright and talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her,” said PTA President Shavon Smith-Simons. “We are confident that she will use this scholarship to achieve great things.”

Photo Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert