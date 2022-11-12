From bubbles to ballet, enjoy sensory-friendly fun in Union County

RAHWAY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites children with sensory sensitivities, including children with autism, to enjoy two Sensory Friendly Theatre presentations at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“Sensory Friendly Theatre brings inclusive, enriching live performances to children with special needs, and we are delighted to help brighten the fall season with two shows in November,” said commissioner board Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m., Sensory Friendly Theatre presents master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer. Mixing comedy, music and interactive bubble magic, Boyer engages and delights audiences of all ages with sensory-friendly fun featuring bubble rainbows with people inside them, do-it-yourself volcano bubbles, gigantic bubbles that blow their own bubbles and more.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m., Sensory Friendly Theatre presents the beloved classic ballet “The Nutcracker,” performed by the New Jersey Ballet. This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker prince, as they battle toy soldiers and larger-than-life mice, and travel through a whirlwind of dancing snowflakes to the Land of Sweets.

The Sensory Friendly Theatre series showcases exciting live performances in a welcoming, judgment-free environment for children with sensory sensitivities, including children with autism.

Audiences can expect relaxed lighting and sound, along with other adjustments, and supportive services during the performance. For details and to purchase tickets online, visit ucpac.org/sensory-friendly-theatre; do not purchase tickets through another vendor. To purchase tickets in person, visit the UCPAC box office at 1601 Irving St. in Rahway. For box office hours and other information, call 732-499-8226 or email boxoffice@ucpac.org.

COVID-19 safety regulations are in effect for all performances at UCPAC. For details, visit ucpac.org/covid-19. Ticket holders are advised to check for updates prior to arriving at the theater.

To see a list of additional recreation activities for persons with disabilities and special needs offered by Union County and to sign up for activities, visit ucnj.org/reserve.

To contact the Union County Office for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs, visit ucnj.org/special-needs and use the contact form, or call 908-527-4807.