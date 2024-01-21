Franklin Students donate 120 coats to Jersey Cares for New Jersey families in need

RAHWAY, NJ — The chilly winter air couldn’t dampen the hearts of Franklin Elementary School’s young leaders, as they bundled up for a cause worth celebrating: their recent coat drive in partnership with Jersey Cares, a statewide organization dedicated to warming lives.

For the seventh year in a row, the school’s dynamic Blue & Gold Club spearheaded the drive with the help of Madison School’s nurse, Brittany Darrow, collecting more than 120 gently used winter coats for men, women and children in need across New Jersey. This impressive contribution adds to Jersey Cares’ ambitious goal of gathering and distributing more than 30,000 coats this year alone.

“It’s awesome to know we helped keep someone warm,” said fifth-grader Journi Tisdale. “Every coat is like a big, fuzzy hug!”

Jersey Cares, celebrating its 27th year of coat-collecting magic, has already warmed more than 500,000 New Jersey residents with its annual drive. Its innovative network of collection sites, manned by generous volunteers such as those at Franklin and Madison schools, allows for convenient coat donations across the state.

“The dedication of our young citizens is truly inspiring,” said Aleya Shoieb, Rahway’s acting superintendent. “Their contribution strengthens our community and brings vital warmth to countless families.”

Photo Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert