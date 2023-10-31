Franklin School united in pink to support breast cancer awareness

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Franklin Elementary School joined the fight against breast cancer by hosting a special event on Wednesday, Oct. 18, to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

During the day, students and staff were encouraged to wear pink, symbolizing solidarity with those affected by breast cancer. The school community stood united to support the fighters, admire the survivors and honor those who have lost their lives to this disease.

In addition to the sea of pink, a PTA snack sale was held after school on the playground. A portion of the proceeds from the snack sale, along with additional donations, was contributed to BCRF, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing breast cancer research and improving outcomes for patients worldwide.

“Breast cancer has touched the lives of many in our community and we wanted to show our support for those affected by this disease,” said Patrick Holness, principal of Franklin Elementary School. “By wearing pink and participating in the snack sale, we were able to raise awareness and funds for critical research that can lead to better treatments and ultimately a cure.”

The school invited all students, staff, parents and community members to join this meaningful event and demonstrate their commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert