Franklin school reports positive results from mathematics approach

RAHWAY, NJ — Franklin Elementary School in Rahway recently implemented the “Building the Thinking Classroom in Mathematics” approach in their math curriculum in an effort to enhance critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students.

The “Building the Thinking Classroom in Mathematics” approach is a teaching method that emphasizes inquiry-based learning, collaborative problem-solving, and the use of real-world scenarios to teach math concepts. This approach has been shown to be effective in improving student achievement in math, particularly for students who struggle with traditional teaching methods. The supportive environment allows students to work at their own pace. By creating a classroom culture that values critical thinking and problem-solving, students become more confident and better equipped to succeed academically.

Franklin Elementary School is seeing amazing results in student achievement and engagement since the recent implementation of this approach. Students have become more confident in their abilities to solve problems and apply math concepts to real-world situations. The teachers love that this approach has also led to increased student participation and engagement in math classes.

“We are thrilled with the positive results that we have seen from the implementation of the ‘Building the Thinking Classroom in Mathematics’ approach,” said the district’s math supervisor and acting principal, Kevin Robinson. “Our students have shown remarkable progress in their critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and we are excited to see how this approach will continue to benefit our students in their academic success.”

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert