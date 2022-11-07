Franklin School hosts Family Literacy Night

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Franklin Elementary School hosted its first Family Literacy Night of the school year. The focus was to celebrate Hispanic heritage while engaging families in literacy activities. Families rotated through four stations: creating bookmarks, going on a scavenger hunt while shopping at a book fair, playing Kahoot! and listening to Franklin School’s very own author, Lisa Crespo, read her book, published under the name Lisa Laura, “Why Are My Humans Home Today?” After the activities, families were treated to a pizza party, at which prize baskets were raffled off.

This event was organized by Susan Farrar, Lindsey Barrett, Michele Anastos, Edwina Suarez, Diana Arboleda, Doris Jones, Komal Patel, Susan Dilollo, Kym Adams and Shavon Smith-Simons. This event would not have been possible without the support of Franklin School’s principal, Aleya Shoieb. The next Family Literacy Night will be in the winter.

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lampert