Franklin Elementary School Winter Concert fills auditorium with holiday cheer

RAHWAY, NJ — On Thursday, Dec. 12, the music of the season filled the Franklin Elementary School auditorium as their annual Winter Concert unfolded. With the guidance of vocal music director Winsom Thomas-Hinton, band director Jason Miklowcic and string orchestra director Sofia Kitenberg, young musicians from across the school showcased their dedication and passion for music, transforming the evening into a heartwarming celebration of the holidays.

The concert kicked off with the bright smiles and sweet voices of the second-grade chorus, led by Thomas-Hinton. Their innocent charm and playful carols warmed the hearts of the audience, setting the stage for an evening of musical delight.

Next, Miklowcic and the Franklin School band took center stage. Their wonderful renditions of festive classics filled the auditorium with joyful melodies, demonstrating their dedication and impressive musical growth.

Following the band’s energetic performance, the select chorus, with Thomas-Hinton’s direction, showcased their refined vocals and harmonious blends. Their mature expressions and captivating interpretations of holiday staples left the audience in awe.

The evening then unfolded with the enchanting sounds of the Franklin School string orchestra, led by Kitenberg. With elegant bows gliding across violins, cellos and violas, the young musicians wove a tapestry of warm, rich tones that captivated the audience. Their intricate melodies and expressive playing showcased their dedication and talent.

Finally, the fourth-grade chorus took the stage, their voices a little deeper, their harmonies a little more complex. With Thomas-Hinton’s guidance, they delivered heartfelt renditions of wintery folk songs and traditional carols, leaving the audience filled with a sense of wonder and joy.

Throughout the evening, students of all ages beamed with pride as they poured their hearts into their music. Parents and families, their faces glowing with admiration, clapped, swayed and sang along with infectious enthusiasm. The auditorium buzzed with a palpable sense of community, united by the magic of music and the warmth of the holiday season.

“The Winter Concert is a cherished tradition at Franklin Elementary,” said Patrick Holness, principal. “Witnessing the students’ excitement to share their musical talents with their families and seeing the joy brought to the entire community is truly heartwarming. They practiced with such dedication, and their confidence onstage was a testament to their hard work and the exceptional guidance of Mrs. Thomas-Hinton, Mr. Miklowcic and Mrs. Kitenberg.”

The final notes faded, leaving behind a tapestry of memories woven with melody and merriment. Families left the auditorium with hearts full of warmth and a renewed appreciation for the power of music to bring people together. The Franklin Elementary School Winter Concert was more than just a performance; it was a celebration of community spirit, artistic expression and the enduring magic of the holiday season.

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert