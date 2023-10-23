Franklin Elementary School hosts successful movie nights to raise funds for school activities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Franklin Elementary School in Rahway recently hosted two movie nights for students. “Encanto” was shown on Friday, Sept. 29, for prekindergarten to third grade and “Selena” was shown on Thursday, Oct. 12, for fourth through sixth grade.

With a combined attendance of almost 300 people, both events were successful in fundraising for the school’s Parent Teacher Association. The proceeds from the refreshments that were sold at the door will help the PTA provide support for the school’s annual Fun Day and other school activities.

Admission to the movie nights was free, making these events accessible to everyone in the community. Several staff members were in attendance to lend a helping hand and ensure that the events ran smoothly.

“We’re so grateful for the support of our families and community members,” said Franklin Elementary School Principal Patrick Holness. “Events like this help us to raise much-needed funds for our school and provide our students with fun and engaging activities that are accessible to everyone, while also celebrating the rich culture and heritage of our Hispanic community.”

The PTA is planning to host more fundraising events throughout the year, so stay tuned for more information.

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lospiniso Lampert