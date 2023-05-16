Franklin Elementary School celebrates Bring Your Child to Work Day with enthusiasm

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — On Thursday, April 27, Franklin Elementary School celebrated Bring Your Child to Work Day for the first time since 2019, and the excitement was palpable. The entire school community was eager to participate.

The school was abuzz with excitement and enthusiasm. Throughout the building, contagious smiles and positive energy could be seen and felt, creating a memorable and meaningful experience for all involved. Throughout the day, children had the opportunity to engage in a variety of meaningful, educational activities. It was heartwarming to see the older children taking on leadership roles and helping their peers to learn and grow.

Aleya Shoieb, acting superintendent, expressed her gratitude for the successful celebration of Bring Your Child to Work Day, saying, “We are thrilled to have brought this tradition back to Rahway after a hiatus of a few years. It was wonderful to see the children engaging in fun and educational activities with their parents, as well as with their peers. We look forward to making this an annual event and continuing to foster a love of learning in our students.”

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert