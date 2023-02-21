Elementary school students prove they are i-Ready

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Franklin Elementary School in Rahway is working hard to promote a positive school culture through a new initiative this school year. In an effort to help students succeed academically, the school has been promoting an i-Ready building wide competition

i-Ready is an online program for reading and mathematics that will help teachers determine their students’ needs, personalize their learning, and monitor progress throughout the school year. i-Ready allows the teachers to meet students exactly where they are and provides data to increase students’ learning gains. The competition is intended to positively reinforce students taking their iReady work seriously, while at the same time allowing for a fun, school-wide experience.

There are various ways for students to win during this competition. Prizes, games and parties are given based on weekly passed lessons per grade level, per classroom, and individually. Most improved students are also recognized.

The school’s teachers said they are really happy about the progress they are seeing so far this school year. Students have been working hard and showing amazing growth. Recently, third-graders earned a dance party and ice cream social for having the most repeated grade-level wins. Other grades have also earned dance parties that will be occurring in the upcoming weeks. The prizes were provided by two successful DonorsChoose grants that Greg Mariconda, the school’s counselor, wrote and received for the school.

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert