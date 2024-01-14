Club spreads holiday cheer with pine cone creations for Rahway seniors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — This holiday season, the Blue and Gold Club at Franklin Elementary School wasn’t just spreading cheer among classmates – they were bringing festive spirit to residents of the Rahway Senior Center. In a heartwarming display of creativity and community service, the young members handcrafted unique Christmas trees made entirely from pine cones.

Armed with glue, glitter and festive ornaments, the students transformed humble pine cones into miniature forests of holiday joy. Each tree, adorned with personal touches and colorful decorations, reflected the individual creativity of its young maker. Once delivered, smiles lit up the faces of the senior residents as they marveled at the creativity and dedication in each pine cone creation.

This thoughtful act of kindness from the Blue and Gold Club goes beyond festive decoration; it’s a powerful reminder of the importance of intergenerational connection and the positive impact young people can have on their community.

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert