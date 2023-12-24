Church lights the way with Christmas Candlelight Service

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The true reason for the season was recently celebrated at First Baptist Church of Rahway.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the public was invited to the church’s Christmas Candlelight Service. Located at 177 Elm St., the church had a full service, followed by light refreshments and a live nativity scene outdoors.

“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” was the opening hymn performed by the choir which is composed of young people ages 17 to 22.

Joshua Moses led the Invocation Prayer, followed by the choir performing “Emmanuel God with Us.”

The Rev. Sanford E. Garrett Jr. spoke about what the lighting of the Advent candles meant. During the service, four candles were lit to represent Christ bringing hope, peace, joy and love. “We came to say ‘thank-you,’” he said. “Even in a cruel world, these things are here. In our darkest days, even today, hope is still alive. Christ came so that you could have hope; giving us light, even in the darkest circumstances.”

The service concluded with the choir singing “Silent Night,” as everyone in attendance held a lit candle and sang along.

“Keep Christ in Christmas,” Garrett said. “Go in peace.”

After a brief fellowship, which offered treats of cookies and chai tea, the congregation gathered outdoors for a live nativity scene.

Young church members dressed as shepherds, angels, Mary and Joseph.

New Joy Farm provided gentle goats and lambs which children could pet. New Joy Farm is located in Hunterdon County. They are a home to rescue animals.

Joan Swearer, a trustee of First Baptist Church, said the church is made up of 35 members, adding, “We would like to be known as a diverse group.”

First Baptist Church of Rahway was founded in 1833 and is affiliated with the American Baptist Churches USA, American Baptist Churches of New Jersey and Raritan Association of the American Baptist Churches of New Jersey.

Swearer, a lifelong resident of Rahway, said in the 1800s, the church had a connection with a mission in India. Currently, three congregations share the building.

Garrett is the 27th pastor. He’s worked in the gospel ministry for more than 30 years as an associate minister, youth pastor, evangelist, director of Christian Education and teacher, under Dr. James W. Ealey of the Second Baptist Church in Rahway. He, and his wife, Pamela Garrett, serve on the board of directors for Greater Life Inc., Community Center in Newark. They are also bi-vocational, working in the gospel ministry and as environmental professionals.

First Baptist Church of Rahway offers services in person and online on Sunday from 9:45 to 11 a.m. There is also a Bible Study from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information on First Baptist Church of Rahway, visit: https://fbcrahway.org//.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta