Black History Month celebration concert to be hosted

RAHWAY, NJ — Celebrate Black History Month with a special New Jersey Youth Symphony concert at the Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway, featuring works by Ellington and William Grant Still on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. Also featuring a world premiere performance of “Microvids for Piano and Orchestra,” by Stefania de Kenessey, with guest pianist, Donna Weng Friedman.

NJYS Youth Symphony’s conductor is Helen H. Cha-Pyo. Guest artists are Lance Bryant, tenor saxophone; Diana Solomon-Glover, narrator; and Donna Weng Friedman, piano.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors.