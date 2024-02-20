Bellini’s opera ‘Norma: Act 1” is to be presented at UCPAC

RAHWAY, NJ — Bellini’s opera “Norma: Act 1,” conducted by Richard Nechamkin, will be presented by the New Jersey Opera Theater at Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving St., Rahway, on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.

Bellini’s “Norma: Act 1” is a poignant tale set as a mesmerizing opera that delves into the complexities of love and infidelity. The heart of the story lies in the tangled web of love and betrayal involving Norma, the high priestess, her wayward lover Pollione, and the innocent novice priestess, Adalgisa. Step into the magic of this opera, and be prepared to be swept away by the haunting melodies and emotional crescendos that bring this timeless tale to life. Join us on a journey where the human spirit grapples with the complexities of love and where every note resonates with the universal themes that bind us all. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of drama and music that transcends time and speaks to the soul.

This production stars Maryann Kyle as Norma; Anna Viemeister as Adalgisa; Joseph Mayon as Pollione; Steven Fredericks as Oroveso; Jax Hassler as Flavio; Anita Lyons as Clotilde; Richard Nechamkin as Piano; Casandra LaMotte as Norma Cover; Analía Corpas as Adalgisa Cover; Jax Hassler as Pollione Cover; and Nicholas Hay as Oroveso Cover.