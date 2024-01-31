Bellini’s ‘Norma: Act 1,’ an opera in concert, presented

RAHWAY, NJ — Bellini’s Norma: Act 1 is a poignant tale set as a mesmerizing opera that delves into the complexities of love and infidelity on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m., at the Union County Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are now on sale.

The heart of the story lies in the tangled web of love and betrayal involving Norma, the high priestess, her wayward lover Pollione, and the innocent novice priestess, Adalgisa.

Step into the magic of this opera and be prepared to be swept away by the haunting melodies and emotional crescendos that bring this timeless tale to life. Join in a journey where the human spirit grapples with the complexities of love and where every note resonates with the universal themes that bind us all.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night of drama and music that transcends time and speaks to the soul.

The Union County Performing Arts Center is at 1601 Irving St., Rahway. To purchase accessible seating, call UCPAC’s Box Office at 732-499-8226.