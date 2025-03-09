Quijano and Granados endorsed for state Assembly in 20th Legislative District

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Demonstrating strong unity within the Democratic Party, the four Union County Democratic chairpersons, Union Chairperson Sen. Joseph Cryan, Roselle Chairperson Assemblyman Reginald Atkins, Elizabeth Chairperson Maria Carvalho and Kenilworth Chairperson Sheriff Peter Corvelli, have officially endorsed Assemblywoman Annette Quijano and Commissioner Sergio Granados for state Assembly in the 20th Legislative District. Their endorsements reinforce a commitment to keeping experienced, dedicated leadership in Trenton.

On the heels of this powerful endorsement, the Elizabeth Democratic Committee hosted a campaign rally on Saturday, March 1, at Parador Rojo in Elizabeth in support of Quijano and Granados, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd. Local leaders, elected officials, and community members gathered to celebrate the momentum of the campaign, highlighting the widespread backing for their candidacies. The event also spotlighted Union County Commissioner candidate Stanley Neron, further strengthening the Democratic ticket.

Cryan emphasized their experience and leadership: “Annette has been a dedicated advocate for the people of Union County and I am proud to support her re-election. Sergio has demonstrated his commitment to public service as a county commissioner and I have no doubt he will bring that same passion and dedication to the Assembly. Whether it’s standing up for fair wages, expanding resources for our seniors, or ensuring access to quality education, Annette and Sergio have shown they will fight for working families. I am proud to support their campaigns.”

Atkins underlined the importance of strong leadership in Trenton: “From ensuring funding for our schools to advocating for resources that uplift families, Annette and Sergio have delivered time and time again. As someone who has had the privilege of serving this district, I know firsthand the dedication it takes to fight for our communities. Annette has been a steadfast leader and Sergio has proven his commitment through his years of public service. I have no doubt they will continue to champion the needs of every resident in the 20th District.”

Carvalho applauded their advocacy: “Annette and Sergio have proven themselves as tireless advocates for working families in the 20th District. Their dedication to public service, their strong commitment to our residents and their ability to deliver real results make them the best choice for our community.”

Corvelli highlighted their dedication to public safety: “Our communities are safer, stronger and more connected thanks to leaders like Annette and Sergio. They have worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement and local officials to implement policies that protect our residents while promoting fairness and justice. Their leadership is exactly what we need in Trenton.”

Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage also expressed his support, commending Quijano and Granados for their longstanding commitment to the city: “Elizabeth deserves leaders who are present, engaged and willing to put in the work day after day. Annette and Sergio have never wavered in their dedication to our city and our people. They have fought to secure critical CDBG and HOME funds, ensuring that Elizabeth has the resources needed to expand affordable housing, strengthen community development, and improve the quality of life for our residents. Their leadership is invaluable and I look forward to seeing them continue their great work in Trenton.”

The rally served as a show of force for the campaign, bringing together community voices and supporters eager to see continued progress in the 20th District. As Quijano seeks re-election and Granados launches his campaign for state Assembly, the resounding endorsements from Democratic leaders and the overwhelming turnout at the event on Saturday, March 1, signal strong momentum heading into election season.

Photos Courtesy of Christian Duffy