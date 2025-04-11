‘Putting Life First’ CPR Seminar hosted at Casano Community Center.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Thanks to the leadership of Councilmember Gregory Johnson, this event on Saturday, March 29, provided free CPR training to 24 residents, equipping them with life-saving skills and a two-year certification.

According to Johnson, this life-saving initiative was born from tragedy.

“We started this program after a local resident lost their life in a motorcycle accident,” Johnson said. “In situations like that, sometimes all emergency personnel need is just a few more minutes to arrive. Those minutes can mean the difference between life and death.

“That’s why it’s critical to empower everyday people with the tools and training to act swiftly and confidently before first responders get there,” he continued. “This isn’t just a seminar – it’s a movement. It’s about putting life first in Roselle Park and making sure our residents are prepared to protect each other when every second counts.”

This meaningful event was made possible through the incredible support of the Garwood First Aid Squad, Roselle Park Police Department and Director Rupen Shaw, who provided expert guidance and hands-on training. Special thanks is extended to Neri’s Deli and the Greg Johnson Civic Association for their generous refreshments and sponsorship of a community raffle, which included gift cards and essential first aid supplies.

Photos Courtesy of Gregory Johnson