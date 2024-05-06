PSEG employees prepare 500 hygiene kits during National Volunteer Week

UNION, NJ — As part of National Volunteer Week, the parking lot at The Salvation Army New Jersey Division Headquarters was bustling as PSEG employees generously volunteered their time to ensure that those facing disaster had a source of comfort.

PSEG volunteers and Salvation Army staff members all joined together to assemble 500 hygiene kits that will be distributed to disaster survivors and to vulnerable communities experiencing high levels of homelessness. The hygiene kits contained toiletries, first aid supplies, socks, washcloths and sunscreen, and each kit was carefully prepared knowing that it would bring a sense of relief and reassurance.

In 2023 alone, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services team provided more than 7,000 disaster survivors and first responders with support, hope and healing. Whether it is assisting rescue workers during a hurricane, providing comfort after a fire or handing out supplies and food to flood survivors, the EDS team is constantly prepared to help communities respond to, recover from and mitigate the effects of a disaster.

“The Salvation Army has had a key role in disaster relief for over 100 years and we strive to meet the needs of disaster survivors and responders throughout New Jersey in any way we can. Our work is only possible through the generous support of partners like PSEG, and we are humbled and deeply grateful for their awesome demonstration of compassion today,” said Seth Ditmer, director of The Salvation Army New Jersey Division EDS program.

The PSEG Foundation has been a long time supporter of The Salvation Army by providing personal care supplies, financial aid, prepared meals, shelf-stable food boxes, beverages and the replacement of personal items which are an essential source of comfort to those facing disaster or emergencies and are often left without access to such necessities.

“The recent earthquake in New Jersey served as a stark reminder of our vulnerability to the forces of nature. Being prepared is crucial to ensure that our communities can withstand such crises and the Salvation Army is front and center to help in times of need,” said Maria Spina, manager PSEG Foundation. “PSEG volunteers play a vital role in this preparation, acting as the pillar of our communities by dedicating themselves to supporting important social causes. The PSEG Foundation’s support and our volunteers help build resilience and establish reliable structures for times of need.”

“Corporate volunteers, exemplified by partners like PSEG, are the backbone of our mission at The Salvation Army. Their dedication, time and talents make a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve, enriching communities and spreading hope,” said Qulonda Stuckey, director of Corporate and Foundation Giving for The Salvation Army New Jersey Division.

To get involved in our Corporate Volunteering program, visit www.SalvationArmyNJ.org/Volunteer. Our volunteers are critical partners in helping us fulfill our promise to America of “Doing the Most Good.”

Photo Courtesy of Terese Kelly Greer