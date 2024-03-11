Polar Bear Plunge raises more than $3,100 for Special Olympics

UNION COUNTY, NJ — On Saturday, Feb. 24, the Union County Police PBA Local 73 participated in the 31st annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights. The Local 73 organized a team, Secret Squirrel 73, and raised more than $3,100 to benefit the Special Olympics of New Jersey. The Local 73 assembled a team of 21 active members, retired members and supporters who were willing to dive into the icy Atlantic Ocean on a frigid February day. Although the weather was cold, all the participants were kept warm with the feeling that they were doing a good deed that would benefit so many children. The Local 73 raised more than twice the amount of money they donated last year and they plan on building on that momentum to double their donation next year.

A special thanks to S Brothers Construction and Uniform Creations for its support and donations that helped to make this event such a success. The Local 73 would also like to express thanks to Secret Squirrel 73 Team Captain Mark Grzeda, who was able to organize the team and recruit a record number of team members this year.

Photo Courtesy of Kenneth Dalrymple